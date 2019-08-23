Mumbai airport security scare: In videos which have been doing rounds on social media, the man was seen waving his hand and checking the aircraft tires.

Bizarre security breach at Mumbai airport! A man scaled a wall of the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (BOM) in Mumbai and went towards a SpiceJet aircraft ahead of its takeoff, according to reports. Subsequently, the man was taken away by the CISF personnel, who guard the airport. Mumbai police identified him as Kamran Shaikh. Shaikh has an “unsound mind”, a senior Mumbai Police official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Meanwhile, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official in New Delhi stated that the incident happened at around 1.30 pm. The 26-year-old man jumped the wall from south side of runway 27. He then crossed the perimeter intrusion identification system. The SpiceJet flight number SG634 was readying for take off for Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru (BLR) from Mumbai Airport’s runway 27. After seeing the man walking up the aircraft, the pilots of the SpiceJet plane immediately shut down the engines to avert any untoward accident, PTI reported a DGCA official as saying.

In videos which have been doing rounds on social media, the man was seen waving his hand and checking the aircraft tires. DGCA official has also said that the man appeared to be of unsound mind. The DGCA has ordered a probe into the incident. The CISF has also ordered an inquiry into it.

SpiceJet aircraft SG634, that operates on Mumbai-Bengaluru route, was holding on taxiway N1 reported the presence of a man on runway 27. He was picked up from the runway by CISF, according to a Mumbai airport spokesperson.

However, a Mumbai police official stated that the person tried to cross over the airport fence. He was immediately taken into custody by the CISF. “As per the initial investigation, the person is of unsound mind and it was his dream to see an aircraft from close vicinity. Nothing suspicious (was found) in the incident,” the police official was quoted as saying by PTI. Another police official said that the person possessed all the “documents” to show he was “mentally unsound”. No action was taken against him, the report said.