Bizarre! Pigeons enter Ahmedabad-Jaipur GoAir Flight

In a bizarre incident, two wayward pigeons entered a standing GoAir plane causing inconvenience to the passengers who were boarding the flight at Ahmedabad airport yesterday. The attentive crew immediately came in action and helped the pigeons in distress fly out of the plane. The flight was about to fly from Ahmedabad to Jaipur when the birds entered the plane, reported by ANI.

After maintaining the decorum of the flight and settling the passengers on their seats, a public announcement was made on the flight by the crew members. The crew members expressed their regret for the inconvenience caused to the passengers. In the same announcement, the flight crew requested the airport authorities to get rid of the menace.

The incident which appears to be a light-hearted matter of chance event is not innocuous. Dangers posed by birds to aircraft have been a major concern since the time aeroplane was invented. The announcement made by the airline alludes to the menace posed by birds to the safety of the crew and passengers. Airports are also tasked with ensuring that the runways of the airports from where the jets take off should remain clear of all birds to the maximum extent possible. Ever wondered why the runways are kept clean and prim? Airport authorities world over keep the runways devoid of any food particles, dust or grass which might attract birds om the surface of the runway.

However, collision of birds with aircraft in the air is very common. Aircraft are designed keeping in mind the possibility of collisions with the birds but utmost caution is exercised by the authorities to avoid such incidents in dire circumstances, even small birds may cost a lot of lives. One thing is certain that the airport authorities in Ahmedabad have their task cut out i.e, to shoo away the birds from the vicinity of the airport to green pastures further and away from the airport.