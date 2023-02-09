‘Bird dispeller, sound guns’: Jyotiraditya Scindia says all infra measures taken for airports areas to avoid bird hits

The government is now taking actions against the issue of bird hits at the airport areas. On Thursday, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said all the measures have been taken to address the issue of bird hits at airport areas and emphasized the need to keep areas clean. There have been incidents of aircraft suffering bird hits mid-air as well as at the time of landing or take- off.

He further said, we have taken all the measures at the airports which include the bird dispeller, sound guns, and other methods that will keep birds away from the airport areas.

According to a PTI report, The minister was asked about the initiatives taken by the government over the last nearly nine years for wildlife conservation. While briefing to the reporters, the minister mentioned the Swachh Bharat Initiative in the context of bird hits.

“…why do birds come to certain places, especially airports. It is not because they make their homes there but more because the fact that they are attracted to some objects in that area. Therefore, to keep areas clean and make sure that birds do not cluster around areas of transportation through which there may be a threat to airlines, it is very important for us,” he said.

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has formed rules and regulations for the management of potential wildlife hazards at licensed airports to ensure the safety of air operations.

As per the Rule 91 of the Aircraft Rule 1937 forbids the disposal of waste and the slaughter of the animals might attract wildlife within ten kilometres of the aerodrome reference point.

Additionally, in order to prevent animal strikes at their particular aerodrome, aerodrome operators are required to put in place an efficient wildlife control strategy.

They must also identify, manage, and reduce the risk of aircraft operations posed by wildlife by adopting measures that are expected to minimise the risk of collision between wildlife and aircraft.

(With PTI inputs)