Big shortage! Why there isn’t enough security staff at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport

Security issues at Delhi’s IGI airport? Due to an alleged payment dispute between the airport operator, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in the national capital has been battling a shortage of security personnel. According to an HT report, the additional 990 personnel have not been sanctioned, who were supposed to join before the opening of Terminal 2 last year in October, by the Union ministry for home affairs. CISF officials said that due to the shortage, they have had to ask the staff for extra working hours and be judicious about the leaves given to them. The CISF has also deployed 250 personnel on a temporary basis.

A CISF officer posted at Delhi airport was quoted in the report saying that the ministry for Home Affairs decides the strength of personnel for each installation secured by CISF. It is the ministry, which gives the approval for the enhancement of personnel if it is required. He further said that since Terminal 2 was to be operationalised in 2016, a request for 600 additional personnel was made, however, a request, which was made earlier for 400 personnel was already pending with the ministry. Before Terminal 2 was opened, 250 personnel were deployed on a temporary basis, hoping the ministry will sanction the force. But, last month, the ministry said that no additional personnel will be made available unless the payment dispute is resolved, the CISF officer added.

According to CISF, though passenger traffic has increased by 20 million, the sanctioned strength of staff at IGI Airport for the past five years remained around 4,500. As per the latest survey, nearly 5,600 personnel are required by the CISF to secure the IGI airport, while at present, it has 4,664 personnel for the job.

According to officials quoted in the report, DIAL owes CISF an amount of over Rs 600 crore. The officials said that the amount had been adding up. The CISF stated that rather than making full payment, DIAL has been only making partial payments. The CISF claimed that over the last four years, DIAL paid at least Rs 100 crore less every year for its annual security bill, the report stated.