Big boost to Bihar’s Darbhanga Airport! Foundation stone for new terminal building to be laid today under UDAN

Darbhanga Airport: Bihar’s aviation infrastructure is all set for a major upgrade! Flying from Bihar will get easier and more convenient in coming days as today, CM Nitish Kumar along with the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry and Civil Aviation, Suresh Prabhu, is all set to lay the foundation stone for a Civil Enclave at Darbhanga Airport in Bihar. The new terminal building will be built on 15000 sq. ft. area. It will have as many as six check-in counters and two aprons. The peak hour capacity will be that of 100 passengers. Some of the sustainability features of the new terminal building include LED lighting, low VOC paint, green belt to act as noise barrier. Under the UDAN scheme, which stands for ‘Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik’, introduced by the Modi government, the Darbhanga Airport in Bihar will be connected to the national capital, Delhi, Mumbai as well as Bengaluru.

Some of the recent transformations of the civil aviation sector are as follows:

Development of as many as 101 operational airports including greenfield airports.

The fastest growing civil aviation market of the world with 20 per cent annual growth.

In the year 2018, the civil aviation industry of the country has witnessed more than 12 crore domestic air passengers.

In just 20 months since the UDAN scheme was launched by the Modi government, as many as 56 airports and 31 helicopters were awarded.

In the last four years, the number of aircraft was increased from 395 to 587.

The UDAN scheme is a flagship scheme of the Indian government. The scheme was launched by Narendra Modi to enable air operations on unserved routes, linking regional areas in a bid to promote balanced regional growth and also to make flying affordable for masses. Interestingly, a couple of months ago, the Prime Minister inaugurated a new airport in Jharsuguda in Odisha to provide the much-needed connectivity to Bhubaneswar, Raipur and Ranchi.