Big air connectivity for Indians! UDAN 3.0 affordable flights connect 70 new routes; check list

RCS-UDAN scheme: Following the success of RCS-UDAN 1.0 and RCS-UDAN 2.0, the RCS-UDAN 3.0 was launched. 235 routes comprising 189 RCS routes and 46 tourism routes would be connected across 29 states in the country under RCS-UDAN 3.0.
RCS-UDAN scheme: Big air connectivity boost across India! RCS (regional connectivity scheme)- UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) provides air connectivity to the second tier, three-tier cities and is aimed at making air travel more accessible to the common man. The scheme was first launched in October 2016. The fare for flights for an around 1-hour trip of around 500 km on a fixed-wing aircraft or for 30-minute helicopter trip has been capped at Rs 2,500.
Following the success of RCS-UDAN 1.0 and RCS-UDAN 2.0, the RCS-UDAN 3.0 was launched. The key features of RCS-UDAN 3.0 were the inclusion of tourism routes under UDAN 3 in coordination with the Ministry of Tourism, the inclusion of seaplanes for connecting water aerodromes. Apart from these, a number of routes in the North-East Region under the ambit of UDAN have been brought in under RCS-UDAN 3.0. 235 routes comprising 189 RCS routes and 46 tourism routes would be connected across 29 states in the country under RCS-UDAN 3.0.
UDAN 3.0: List of routes launched till October 2019
1. Ahmedabad-Udaipur flight operated by SpiceJet
2. Udaipur-Ahmedabad flight operated by SpiceJet
3. Ahmedabad-Kishangarh flight operated by SpiceJet
4. Kishangarh-Ahmedabad flight operated by SpiceJet
5. Amritsar-Jaipur flight operated by SpiceJet
6. Jaipur-Amritsar flight operated by SpiceJet
7. Bhopal-Udaipur flight operated by SpiceJet
8. Udaipur-Bhopal flight operated by SpiceJet
9. Delhi-Jharsuguda flight operated by SpiceJet
10. Jharsuguda-Delhi flight operated by SpiceJet
11. Guwahati-Lilabari flight operated by SpiceJet
12. Lilabari-Guwahati flight operated by SpiceJet
13. Hyderabad-Jharsuguda flight operated by SpiceJet
14. Jharsuguda-Hyderaba flight operated by SpiceJet
15. Jharsuguda-Kolkata flight operated by SpiceJet
16. Kolkata-Jharsuguda flight operated by SpiceJet
17. Kishngarh-Hyderabad flight operated by SpiceJet
18. Hyderabad-Kishngarh flight operated by SpiceJet
19. Hyderabad-Belgaum flight operated by SpiceJet
20. Belgaum-Hyderabad flight operated by SpiceJet
21. Hyderabad-Gwalior flight operated by SpiceJet
22. Gwalior-Hyderabad flight operated by SpiceJet
23. Jammu-Gwalior flight operated by SpiceJet
24. Gwalior-Jammu flight operated by SpiceJet
25. Ahmedabad-Belgaum flight operated by SpiceJet
26. Belgaum-Ahmedabad flight operated by SpiceJet
27. Pune-Belgaum flight operated by Alliance Air
28. Belgaum-Pune flight operated by Alliance Air
29. Jharsuguda-Raipur flight operated by Alliance Air
30. Raipur-Jharsuguda flight operated by Alliance Air
31. Jharsuguda-Bhubaneshwar flight operated by Alliance Air
32. Bhubaneshwar-Jharsuguda flight operated by Alliance Air
33. Jharsuguda-Kolkata flight operated by Alliance Air
34. Kolkata-Jharsuguda flight operated by Alliance Air
35. Bengaluru-Mysore flight operated by Alliance Air
36. Mysore-Bengaluru flight operated by Alliance Air
37. Gwalior-Bengaluru flight operated by Spicejet
38. Bengaluru-Gwalior flight operated by Spicejet
39. Kolkata-Gwalior flight operated by Spicejet
40. Gwalior-Kolkata flight operated by Spicejet
41. Mumbai-Belgaum flight operated by Spicejet
42. Belgaum-Mumbai flight operated by Spicejet
43. Mumbai-Durgapur flight operated by Spicejet
44. Durgapur-Mumbai flight operated by Spicejet
45. Mysore-Hyderabad flight operated by Alliance Air
46. Hyderabad-Mysore flight operated by Alliance Air
47. Mysore-Goa flight operated by Alliance Air
48. Goa-Mysore flight operated by Alliance Air
49. Mysore-Cochin flight operated by Alliance Air
50. Cochin-Mysore flight operated by Alliance Air
51. Kolkata-Shillong flight operated by IndiGo
52. Shillong-Kolkata flight operated by IndiGo
53. Mumbai-Kolhapur flight operated by Trujet
54. Kolhapur-Mumbai flight operated by Trujet
55. Mumbai-Jalgaon flight operated by Trujet
56. Jalgaon-Mumbai flight operated by Trujet
57. Mumbai-Belgaum flight operated by Ghodawat
58. Belgaum-Mumbai flight operated by Ghodawat
59. Rajamundry-Vishakhapatnam flight operated by IndiGo
60. Vishakhapatnam-Rajamundry flight operated by IndiGo
61. Nasik-Pune flight operated by Alliance Air
62. Pune-Nasik flight operated by Alliance Air
63. Hyderabad-Belgaum flight operated by Indigo
64. Belgaum-Hyderabad flight operated by Indigo
65. Hyderabad-Mysore flight operated by Indigo
66. Mysore-Hyderabad flight operated by Indigo
67. Chennai-Durgapur flight operated by Spicejet
68. Durgapur-Chennai flight operated by Spicejet
69. Delhi-Agra flight operated by Zoom Air
70. Agra-Delhi flight operated by Zoom Air
