Big air connectivity for Indians! UDAN 3.0 affordable flights connect 70 new routes; check list

The fare for flights for an around 1-hour trip of around 500 km on a fixed-wing aircraft or for 30-minute helicopter trip has been capped at Rs 2,500.

RCS-UDAN scheme: Big air connectivity boost across India! RCS (regional connectivity scheme)- UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) provides air connectivity to the second tier, three-tier cities and is aimed at making air travel more accessible to the common man. The scheme was first launched in October 2016. The fare for flights for an around 1-hour trip of around 500 km on a fixed-wing aircraft or for 30-minute helicopter trip has been capped at Rs 2,500.

Following the success of RCS-UDAN 1.0 and RCS-UDAN 2.0, the RCS-UDAN 3.0 was launched. The key features of RCS-UDAN 3.0 were the inclusion of tourism routes under UDAN 3 in coordination with the Ministry of Tourism, the inclusion of seaplanes for connecting water aerodromes. Apart from these, a number of routes in the North-East Region under the ambit of UDAN have been brought in under RCS-UDAN 3.0. 235 routes comprising 189 RCS routes and 46 tourism routes would be connected across 29 states in the country under RCS-UDAN 3.0.

WATCH: Vande Bharat Express Hindi review: दिल्ली – कटरा माता वैष्णो देवी train number 22439/22440 features

UDAN 3.0: List of routes launched till October 2019

1. Ahmedabad-Udaipur flight operated by SpiceJet

2. Udaipur-Ahmedabad flight operated by SpiceJet

3. Ahmedabad-Kishangarh flight operated by SpiceJet

4. Kishangarh-Ahmedabad flight operated by SpiceJet

5. Amritsar-Jaipur flight operated by SpiceJet

6. Jaipur-Amritsar flight operated by SpiceJet

7. Bhopal-Udaipur flight operated by SpiceJet

8. Udaipur-Bhopal flight operated by SpiceJet

9. Delhi-Jharsuguda flight operated by SpiceJet

10. Jharsuguda-Delhi flight operated by SpiceJet

11. Guwahati-Lilabari flight operated by SpiceJet

12. Lilabari-Guwahati flight operated by SpiceJet

13. Hyderabad-Jharsuguda flight operated by SpiceJet

14. Jharsuguda-Hyderaba flight operated by SpiceJet

15. Jharsuguda-Kolkata flight operated by SpiceJet

16. Kolkata-Jharsuguda flight operated by SpiceJet

17. Kishngarh-Hyderabad flight operated by SpiceJet

18. Hyderabad-Kishngarh flight operated by SpiceJet

19. Hyderabad-Belgaum flight operated by SpiceJet

20. Belgaum-Hyderabad flight operated by SpiceJet

21. Hyderabad-Gwalior flight operated by SpiceJet

22. Gwalior-Hyderabad flight operated by SpiceJet

23. Jammu-Gwalior flight operated by SpiceJet

24. Gwalior-Jammu flight operated by SpiceJet

25. Ahmedabad-Belgaum flight operated by SpiceJet

26. Belgaum-Ahmedabad flight operated by SpiceJet

27. Pune-Belgaum flight operated by Alliance Air

28. Belgaum-Pune flight operated by Alliance Air

29. Jharsuguda-Raipur flight operated by Alliance Air

30. Raipur-Jharsuguda flight operated by Alliance Air

31. Jharsuguda-Bhubaneshwar flight operated by Alliance Air

32. Bhubaneshwar-Jharsuguda flight operated by Alliance Air

33. Jharsuguda-Kolkata flight operated by Alliance Air

34. Kolkata-Jharsuguda flight operated by Alliance Air

35. Bengaluru-Mysore flight operated by Alliance Air

36. Mysore-Bengaluru flight operated by Alliance Air

37. Gwalior-Bengaluru flight operated by Spicejet

38. Bengaluru-Gwalior flight operated by Spicejet

39. Kolkata-Gwalior flight operated by Spicejet

40. Gwalior-Kolkata flight operated by Spicejet

41. Mumbai-Belgaum flight operated by Spicejet

42. Belgaum-Mumbai flight operated by Spicejet

43. Mumbai-Durgapur flight operated by Spicejet

44. Durgapur-Mumbai flight operated by Spicejet

45. Mysore-Hyderabad flight operated by Alliance Air

46. Hyderabad-Mysore flight operated by Alliance Air

47. Mysore-Goa flight operated by Alliance Air

48. Goa-Mysore flight operated by Alliance Air

49. Mysore-Cochin flight operated by Alliance Air

50. Cochin-Mysore flight operated by Alliance Air

51. Kolkata-Shillong flight operated by IndiGo

52. Shillong-Kolkata flight operated by IndiGo

53. Mumbai-Kolhapur flight operated by Trujet

54. Kolhapur-Mumbai flight operated by Trujet

55. Mumbai-Jalgaon flight operated by Trujet

56. Jalgaon-Mumbai flight operated by Trujet

57. Mumbai-Belgaum flight operated by Ghodawat

58. Belgaum-Mumbai flight operated by Ghodawat

59. Rajamundry-Vishakhapatnam flight operated by IndiGo

60. Vishakhapatnam-Rajamundry flight operated by IndiGo

61. Nasik-Pune flight operated by Alliance Air

62. Pune-Nasik flight operated by Alliance Air

63. Hyderabad-Belgaum flight operated by Indigo

64. Belgaum-Hyderabad flight operated by Indigo

65. Hyderabad-Mysore flight operated by Indigo

66. Mysore-Hyderabad flight operated by Indigo

67. Chennai-Durgapur flight operated by Spicejet

68. Durgapur-Chennai flight operated by Spicejet

69. Delhi-Agra flight operated by Zoom Air

70. Agra-Delhi flight operated by Zoom Air