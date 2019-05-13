Big achievement! Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport only Indian airport rated among “world’s best”

Published: May 13, 2019 4:16:47 PM

In a survey conducted by AirHelp, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad has secured the eighth position among the top ten best airports in the world.

Hyderabad Airport is now one of the top-rated airports around the globe, boasting world-class amenities.

Big achievement for India’s aviation sector as Hyderabad Airport becomes one of the world’s best airports! In a survey conducted by AirHelp, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad has secured the eighth position among the top ten best airports in the world. This means that the Hyderabad Airport is now one of the top-rated airports around the globe, boasting world-class amenities. According to the AirHelp score 2019, the Hyderabad International Airport had secured a score of 8.27 out of 10 with 7.8 in on-time performance category, 9.0 in quality service category and 8.8 in the category of food and shops. AirHelp is one of the world’s leading air passenger rights specialist.

According to the web portal of AirHelp, the AirHelp score is determined by calculating on-time performance, service quality, and food and shops. The on-time performance statistics for every airport are calculated by AirHelp to find out how likely it is that a flight will be on time. On the other hand, AirHelp determines the service quality by asking thousands of people from all around the world about customer service, queues as well as cleanliness at their local airports. Meanwhile, the category of food and shops is reviewed by extensive surveys, by asking thousands of passengers to rate airports’ eating as well as shopping options.

The AirHelp score 2019 list has been topped by Hamad International Airport, while the second and third positions have been secured by Tokyo International Airport and Athens International Airport respectively. The other airports in the top ten list are Afonso Pena International Airport in Curitiba, Brazil, Gdansk Lech Walesa Airport in Gdansk, Poland, Moscow Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow, Russia, Changi Airport in Singapore, Tenerife North Airport in Tenerife, Spain and Viracopos/Campinas International Airport in Campinas, Brazil.

Earlier this year it was reported that GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), which operates Hyderabad Airport is planning to double the cargo-handling capacity in the next couple of years.

