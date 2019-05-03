Bhubaneswar Biju Patnaik International Airport in Odisha faces wrath of Cyclone Fani! Devastating pics, watch video

Cyclone Fani ravaged Bhubaneswar Airport in Odisha! While parts of Odisha was witnessing the nature's fury, the severe cyclonic storm wreaked havoc at Biju Patnaik International (BBI)\u00a0 Airport. The strong wind virtually dismantled the entry facade and caused damage to the infrastructure. All flight operations at the Bhubaneswar airport have been suspended. The exact nature of destruction can be ascertained once official announcements come from the concerned authorities. In a precautionary measure, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced on Thursday that flights in and out of Bhubaneswar airport stand cancelled on Friday. Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu has directed Pradeep Singh Kharola, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, to monitor the situation. Prabhu has also announced that he would pledge funds from Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) if necessary. Prabhu also assured that authority concerned was ready to offer to help the stranded passengers even as control room, helplines have been opened to address and assist the fliers. WATCH Cyclone Fani video #WATCH: Visuals from Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar after #FaniCyclone made a landfall in Puri earlier in the day. Restoration process underway. pic.twitter.com\/zB9FShmLzn \u2014 ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2019 Both Vistara airline and GoAir announced much-needed relief for the travellers. Vistara airline waived off change and cancellation fee for flights in or out of Bhubaneswar Airport and Kolkata Airport from May 2 to May 5. GoAir also said that it waived off cancellation and change fees for flights arriving or departing at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport and Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi for the period of May 2 to May 5. Cyclone 'Fani' made the landfall at around 8 am in the pilgrim town of Puri. The windstorm with speed up to 175 km accompanied by rain lashed other parts of Odisha like Ganjam, state capital Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Khurda, Jajpur, Balasore and Bhadrak. The eye of the storm was 28 km wide and was on its way to West Bengal. Around 11 lakh people were evacuated in Odisha and have been taken to 4,000 shelters, including 880 specially designed cyclone centres.