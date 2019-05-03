Bhubaneswar Biju Patnaik International Airport in Odisha faces wrath of Cyclone Fani! Devastating pics, watch video

By: |
New Delhi | Updated: May 3, 2019 6:54:49 PM

Cyclone Fani hits Bhubaneswar Airport in Odisha: Both Vistara airline and GoAir announced much-needed relief for the travellers.

bhubaneswar airportCyclone Fani ravaged Bhubaneswar Airport (BBI) in Odisha

Cyclone Fani ravaged Bhubaneswar Airport in Odisha! While parts of Odisha was witnessing the nature’s fury, the severe cyclonic storm wreaked havoc at Biju Patnaik International (BBI)  Airport. The strong wind virtually dismantled the entry facade and caused damage to the infrastructure. All flight operations at the Bhubaneswar airport have been suspended. The exact nature of destruction can be ascertained once official announcements come from the concerned authorities.

In a precautionary measure, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced on Thursday that flights in and out of Bhubaneswar airport stand cancelled on Friday. Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu has directed Pradeep Singh Kharola, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, to monitor the situation. Prabhu has also announced that he would pledge funds from Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) if necessary. Prabhu also assured that authority concerned was ready to offer to help the stranded passengers even as control room, helplines have been opened to address and assist the fliers.

WATCH Cyclone Fani video

Both Vistara airline and GoAir announced much-needed relief for the travellers. Vistara airline waived off change and cancellation fee for flights in or out of Bhubaneswar Airport and Kolkata Airport from May 2 to May 5. GoAir also said that it waived off cancellation and change fees for flights arriving or departing at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport and Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi for the period of May 2 to May 5.

Bhubaneswar Airport (BBI) in OdishaBhubaneswar Airport (BBI) in Odisha

Cyclone ‘Fani’ made the landfall at around 8 am in the pilgrim town of Puri. The windstorm with speed up to 175 km accompanied by rain lashed other parts of Odisha like Ganjam, state capital Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Khurda, Jajpur, Balasore and Bhadrak. The eye of the storm was 28 km wide and was on its way to West Bengal. Around 11 lakh people were evacuated in Odisha and have been taken to 4,000 shelters, including 880 specially designed cyclone centres.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. Airlines Aviation
  4. Bhubaneswar Biju Patnaik International Airport in Odisha faces wrath of Cyclone Fani! Devastating pics, watch video
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition