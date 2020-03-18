Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport taking these 7 steps to disinfect the facility; details

The airport, taking cognizance of the rapidly increasing coronavirus cases in India, has increased the preventive measures at the airport. (BIAL)

Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru: Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru is prioritising passenger safety and security, an official statement of the airport has said. The airport, taking cognizance of the rapidly increasing coronavirus cases in India, has increased the preventive measures at the airport and has enhanced the standards of cleanliness and hygiene. The Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL), which runs the airport, has been working with the Karnataka Health Department and the Airport Health Organisation to ensure that the scanning of all international arrivals is being undertaken thoroughly.

1. Acting on an order from the Union Civil Aviation Ministry, in order to provide a safe airport experience, the Kempegowda International Airport has started segregated facilities like restrooms, handbag screening, elevators, baggage belts as well as exits for all the passengers who have arrived from countries that have been identified by the Government of India as being at a high risk of coronavirus.

2. All airport facilities like the terminal and the kerb are being disinfected every 12 hours.

3. Places which have higher direct hand contact like railings, arms of the chairs, buttons fitted in the lifts, doorknobs and touch screens are being sanitised every four hours manually.

4. The trays used for hand baggage at the domestic and international security screening are being sanitised continuously after every use.

5. The tables at the food and beverage outlets are being cleaned every time they are vacated.

6. Sanitizers having high alcohol content have been placed at more than 450 locations at the airport to ensure that passengers and staff members can maintain high levels of hygiene. These sanitisers are being refilled round-the-clock. The locations where sanitisers have been placed are check-in counters, security hold areas, departure as well as arrival gates, information desks, offices, scanning areas, boarding gates and desks.

7. All the washrooms are being cleaned and sanitised at regular intervals, along with re-stocking of soap and tissue. Masks and gloves are also made available at the pharmacy in the airport and the airport is undertaking disposal of medical waste scientifically.

Apart from ensuring the safety of passengers, the airport authorities are ensuring precautionary measures for the employees and concessionaires also, with the staff being encouraged to observe personal hygiene. Staff areas like CISF cabins, common areas, washrooms and cafeterias also have hand sanitisers. Cars and common pool vehicles are also equipped with sanitisers. Moreover, offices are disinfected and the surfaces are cleaned daily.

All terminal employees are screened before and after their shifts and buildings are disinfected every day. The airport authorities are also organising awareness campaigns for employees and the ecosystem at the airport.