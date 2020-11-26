  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport records 26-month high cargo throughput; details

November 26, 2020 3:32 PM

On 22 October 2020, the single day record of air traffic movement (ATM) was 52 ATMs with the day registering a volume of 1,359 MT of cargo.

In October 2020, the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has handled a total of 34,339 metric tonnes of cargo, recording a 26-month high in tonnage.

Kempegowda International Airport: Bengaluru Airport creates new record! Last month i.e., in October 2020, the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has handled a total of 34,339 metric tonnes of cargo, recording a 26-month high in tonnage. The highest ever domestic outbound tonnage of 8,117 MT has been witnessed by the Bengaluru Airport in the month of October, which was largely driven by e-commerce shipments. According to a PTI report, perishable commodities, which have been the major growth driver for Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport in the financial year 2020-21, continued to be the top international commodity, accounting for 12 per cent of the total exports in the month of October.

According to the report, Doha has emerged as the top destination in the month of October 2020 with 1,095 MT. Recently, the Kempegowda International Airport has said that after becoming the first airport in the country to record such positive growth in the month of September 2020, the trend continued in October 2020, registering an increase of 0.1 per cent against October 2019. On 22 October 2020, the single day record of air traffic movement (ATM) was 52 ATMs with the day registering a volume of 1,359 MT of cargo, the report said.

A few months ago, the Kempegowda International Airport became the first airport in the country to get an Aviation Weather Monitoring System. In June 2020, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said that an Aviation Weather Monitoring System has been installed at both ends of the runway in Bengaluru Airport. In Indian, it is the first airport to have this technology installed at both ends of the runway, BIAL said. This system has been developed by CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories. Besides, the airport had also installed four Drishti Transmissometers to help in measuring the Runway Visibility Range (RVR), taking the total number of RVRs to six.

