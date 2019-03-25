Bengaluru’s Kempegowda airport becomes “world’s first” to bag awards for both arrivals and departures

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport has become the “world’s first” airport to secure the Airports Council International’s Airport Service Quality (ACI ASQ) awards for both arrivals and departures. The Kempegowda airport in Karnataka has won the first-ever ASQ award for arrivals, a category which was open to airports across the world, and was introduced in the year 2018. ACI World has announced that Bangalore airport also won the award for best airport by size or region in the 25-40 MPPA category in the Asia-Pacific zone.

Hari Marar, MD & CEO, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) was quoted in the press release saying that the ACI ASQ awards reaffirm their commitment to provide an excellent passenger experience at the Bengaluru airport. BIAL is the key operating agency of the Bengaluru airport.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport will also receive a major infrastructural boost. A Rs 13,000 crore programme has been envisioned for the airport, which will include the development of a new terminal, access roads, a second runway, airport service utilities, internal road infrastructure and a multi-modal transport hub. The airport authorities are planning to undertake a big expansion programme in order to accommodate the high demand of passengers. It is the third busiest in India and has recorded 27 million passengers in the year 2017-2018, and is expecting passenger traffic to increase three-folds in the next 10 years, according to an earlier report. The expansion programme planned is expected to be completed by the year 2021.

Some of the prominent features about the expansion project are as follows: