Bengaluru Kempegowda International Airport to have new terminal, runway and more! Stunning pics of project

Bengaluru International Airport eyes massive expansion! Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport in Karnataka is all set to receive a major infrastructural upgrade. A Rs 13,000 crore programme has been envisioned which will include the development of a new terminal, a second runway, access roads, internal road infrastructure, airport service utilities and a multi-modal transport hub. The airport authorities, while expecting a surge in traffic, are planning to undertake a big expansion programme of the airport to accommodate the high demand of passengers. The expansion programme planned for the airport, which is expected to be completed by the year 2021 is likely to provide jobs to 45,000 people, and will increase the manpower to about 25,000 from the existing 20,000 employees.

Some of the other salient features about the project are as follows:

The terminal will be built at the most affordable cost and in a responsible way.

The terminal will be world class in all aspects, as it will be built in a sustainable manner including its design, operation and performance.

It will be environmentally sustainable as there will be inclusion of solar energy, which is a renewable form of energy. With this, there will be zero electricity consumption during the day time.

Arrangements have also been made for self sustainability in terms of water requirements for the terminal.

Hari Marar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bangalore International Airport Infrastructure Limited (BIAL) has said that the Phase-2 development programme of the airport involves Rs 13,000 crore, which includes a component of Rs 2,000 crore interest. The cost of the new terminal itself is roughly about Rs 3,500 crore. BIAL owns and operates the Kempegowda International Airport and is responsible for the operations, commercial activities and infrastructure development of the airport, in terms with growing air-traffic.

The Kempegowda International Airport is the third busiest in the country recording 27 million passengers in the year 2017-2018, and is expecting passenger traffic to increase three-folds over the next 10 years.

The Bengaluru airport is expecting a surge of nearly 70 percent passenger traffic over the next two years due to several multinational companies located in Bengaluru, also known as the Silicon Valley of India, attracting professionals day by day.