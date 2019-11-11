Bengaluru Kempegowda International Airport adds 5 new domestic, 2 international routes; check winter schedule

Bengaluru airport is expected to achieve Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) of around 700 per day. This includes 611 domestic and 89 international.

Now you can board flights from Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru (BLR) for 82 destinations, including 25 international cities. Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) that runs Bengaluru airport, has introduced seven new routes, including two international ones, for its winter schedule. The five-month schedule commenced from October 26, 2019 and will remain effective until March 28, 2020.

The new routes can be categorised into two groups – domestic and international. The domestic routes are Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Jharsuguda, Bidar, Tuticorin and international routes are Addis Ababa, and Amsterdam. Two new airlines- Ethiopian Airlines and KLM Royal Dutch- will start operating from the Bengaluru airport.

Bengaluru Airport winter schedule 2019

SpiceJet will operate on the new Bengaluru-Jaisalmer route. This flight will be available for six days a week from November 16. Indigo will operate flights on the Bengaluru-Jodhpur route on a daily basis from October 27. Spice Jet will operate flights on the Bengaluru-Jharsuguda route on a daily basis from November 16. True Jet will operate flights on the Bengaluru- Bidar route on a daily basis from December 1. Indigo will operate flighs on the Bengaluru- Tuticorin route daily from October 27.

Ethiopian Airlines will operate non-stop flights to the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa for four days a week. KLM Royal Dutch will operate flights on Bengaluru-Amsterdam for three days a week.

Bengaluru airport is expected to achieve Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) of around 700 per day. This includes 611 domestic and 89 international. However, the daily ATMs are expected to reach 727 as the season progresses. 727 flights include 635 domestic and 92 international. The hourly runway capacity of Bengaluru airport will continue to be 40 movements.

The average international ATMs for the period of the Winter 2019-20 is expected to grow at 12 per cent over Summer 2019. Domestic movements are expected to achieve a growth of 16 per cent. The overall growth forecast for the upcoming schedule is pegged at 16 per cent. Indigo is likely to top the schedule ATMs with 17.9 per cent market share of overseas operations, Air India is second with 9.7 per cent on the international sector. Indigo will lead with 51.2 per cent market share, and Spice Jet is at second with 15.7 per cent.