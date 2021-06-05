Bengaluru International Airport saved 22 lakh power units in 2020-21, attains energy neutral status

The airport has also been able to secure a power purchase agreement of 20 Million units of Wind Power through open access since January 2020.

In a significant achievement Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport has been able to substantially reduce its carbon footprint and attained the net energy neutral status during 2020-21, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said in a statement. With the help of a range of power conservation efforts the airport was successful in saving about 22 lakh electricity units, BIAL was reported saying by the Indian Express. The BIAL in its statement also gave a breakup of what measures helped the airport save power consumption. While 5 lakh units of electricity was saved by lighting, a whopping 17 lakh units of electricity were saved by the airport with the help of chiller plant optimisation in various critical needs of the airport including heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC).

The airport was also able to meet about 98 percent of its operational and functional requirements from non-renewable power resources only. Buoyed by the impressive performance on reducing the carbon footprint of the airport, BIAL MD and CEO Hari Marar on the eve of World’s Environment Day said that the airport aims to continue to remain a pioneer in sustainable operations.

The airport which achieved its energy neutral status in December 2020 has been able to retain its sustainable operations on the bank of solar installations as well as power purchase agreements with solar power and wind energy suppliers. The airport has increased its solar power intake to 50 million units from in-situ and ex-situ solar power plants. The airport has also been able to secure a power purchase agreement of 20 Million units of Wind Power through open access since January 2020.

Thermal power plants which emit GreenHouse Gases (GHGs) like Carbon Dioxide, Methane among others remain one of the major sources of global warming and climate change leading to multi-faceted natural and human disasters. In contrast, renewable and clean sources of energy like Wind Power, Solar Power, Geothermal Energy and Tidal energy do not emit GHGs and help in limiting global warming.