Bengaluru Airport using digital transformation, social media platforms to tackle Covid impact

Bengaluru International Airport was much better prepared when the Covid-19 pandemic struck as the digital transformation was a strategic priority for the Kempegowda International Airport. Bengaluru International Airport witnessed about 1 lakh daily passengers, including 80,000 to 85,000 domestic passengers before COVID. When traffic resumed at the end of May, BIAL witnessed only 10,000 daily passengers but the number has now increased to about 35,000 daily passengers in the current scenario, revealed Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) official.

BIAL Chief Strategy and Development Officer Satyaki Raghunath has given details about preparedness and measures adopted by Kempegowda International Airport to brave the Covid-19 pandemic.

Even though the airport was shut down for two months due to the pandemic, the situation offered the airport to try different things including the provision for biometrics and contactless boarding, etc., and that allowed BIAL to reopen Kempegowda International Airport fairly quickly.

From a passenger communication perspective, the new website and the mobile application have allowed BIAL to communicate extensively with the passengers related to Travel Advisories, Quarantine, Airline/Airport protocol, health protocol, along with other queries. BIAL has also been able to link those passenger queries with BIAL brand messaging on social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram, Linked In, Facebook which helped in reaching the customers more efficiently. BIAL had published a video on YouTube around contactless boarding facilities at the airport.

While the website and mobile application of Bengaluru International Airport were launched in 2016, the airport website and mobile application underwent re-architecture, and integration into the data platform was done.

In a bid to offer passengers a touch-free and safe way to seek assistance and information without face-to-face human interaction, BIAL put up an information desk facility. These kiosks enabled passengers to have real-time conversations with Airport staff located remotely, over touch-free video. The facility could be availed round the clock on information related to Bengaluru International airport, facilities, and flights.