Bengaluru Airport opens world-class ‘080 Lounge’ at terminal one for better passenger experience.

On Wednesday, the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru unveiled an international and domestic lounge for an immersive lounge experience for flyers at the terminal one of the airport. The new lounge is called ‘080 Lounge’, which is the trunk dial code of Bengaluru, has a movie screening area, small library, bar counters, buffet setups as well as other amenities for passengers. An official from the airport operator – Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) was quoted in an IE report saying the airport’s luxurious world-class lounges strongly establish the airport’s connection and dedication to the city. Besides, its design aspects, including art, artisans, flora and heritage also reflect the city’s rich culture.

The official further mentioned that lush greenery has been artistically incorporated throughout the airport’s lounges, reaffirming Bengaluru’s reputation as the ‘garden city’. Lounge 080 has been designed meticulously to meet the unique requirements of every passenger, leaving a lasting impression of the city in their minds, the BIAL official said.

Bengaluru Airport’s lounge 080 is operated by Travel Food Services (TFS). It is open for flyers who are affiliated with loyalty programs, partner airlines as well as for all patrons who wish to access the services. The lounge 080 is adorned with beautiful, inverted gardens. Also, it has well-curated spaces, each designed to cater to the unique requirements of passengers and allows them to relax before the flight.

According to officials, some of the key lounge features include an ‘Entertainment pod’ with an enclosed area for watching movies, a ‘Quiet Lounge’ with a library and a ‘Wellness Zone’ with therapy rooms. According to officials, the Domestic Lounge has well-curated spaces that offer a multitude of experiences to flyers. Moreover, a 080 Transit Hotel has also been set up by the BIAL, to provide a convenient and comfortable accommodation option for transit commuters.