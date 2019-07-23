Fly paperless from Bengaluru airport! Passengers can board flights without showing documents at every point

The technology allows seamless processing at the entry to the terminal, passenger security screening, and the boarding gate at Kempegowda International Airport (BLR), Bengaluru

Paperless boarding at Bengaluru airport! Now, passengers can board flights from Kempegowda International Airport (BLR), Bengaluru without presenting any travel documents. In a bid to provide this paperless travelling facility for flyers, the Bengaluru airport has installed One-ID biometric platform technology. It has tied up with Vistara airline for this project. Under this project, there is privacy-protected information network. This network, claims BIAL, ensures the highest international standards of data security and respects passenger privacy. This comes under Bengaluru airport authority’s ambitious Digi Yatra project. The whole process is known as ‘Early Go Live’. Once completed, it is touted to be the largest deployment of an end-to-end paperless biometric program in Asia with over 350 passenger touchpoints at BLR Airport Terminal 1.

The technology allows seamless processing at the entry to the terminal, passenger security screening, and the boarding gate. All Vistara flights are expected to be integrated into the biometric boarding process at BLR Airport by October 2019. The integration of the Departure Control System (DCS) of Vistara with the technology in the airport made everything possible. Passengers boarding Vistara flight UK864 from Bengaluru to Mumbai will be the first group of flyers to avail the facility. Over the next few months, this process is expected to be integrated with check-in / self-bag-drop to include other domestic and international airlines at BLR Airport.

Flyers can simply enrol their ID and biometric data along with with their flight details ahead of entering the Terminal. As they travel through the airport, passengers do not need to submit or show their travel documents. Flyers will be authenticated and verified at every touchpoint by state-of-the-art biometric technology. The biometric data is used only for authentication and verification of passengers to assist the boarding process and not for recognition. In addition, the passenger data is deleted within a few hours of flight completion, according to Bengaluru airport authority.