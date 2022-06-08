Bengaluru Airport introduces AI-driven robots for enhanced passenger experience; details here

Bengaluru Airport Update: From now on, robots to assist air passengers at Bengaluru International Airport! The Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, Karnataka, has recently introduced Artificial Intelligence (AI) – driven, assistance robots in a bid to enhance the experience of air passengers. At present, at the trial stage, ten robots have been deployed at Bengaluru International Airport in order to help guide air passengers through the airport and answer basic queries, according to a PTI report. The robot count at the Kempegowda International Airport will be increased in a calibrated manner and also, will be developed further over a period in terms of features and functionality, after gauging passenger feedback, the report further said.

The Kempegowda International Airport has partnered with Artiligent Solutions Private Limited, which is a specialist in Artificial Intelligence and Robotics – to model the robots along with developing a customised passenger services software. English would be the default language of communication, with additional regional as well as international languages in the offing, the Bengaluru International Airport said in a statement. The Chief Operating Officer of the Bangalore International Airport Limited, Jayaraj Shanmugam was quoted in the report saying that pre empting passenger needs as well as complementing new age tech with a focused customer centric team approach has been the airport’s winning combination.

According to the report, the robots at Bengaluru International Airport will provide a variety of services which include providing information on the status of the flight, directional assistance, passenger convenience services, F&B, as well as retail information. The robots will navigate autonomously through the airport terminal and they will escort air passengers to their desired locations. In case a robot is unable to answer queries, passengers will be connected to the ‘Airport Help Desk’ via video call immediately, on the robot screen itself, the report added.