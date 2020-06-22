Bengaluru Airport enhances hygiene; introduces UV treatment for trolleys, ULV sanitizing for outbound baggage

To disinfect trolleys after every use, two custom-designed UV tunnels have been created.

Kempegowda International Airport: In this current situation of COVID-19 pandemic, where hygiene and cleanliness are playing a pivotal role to prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading, Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport has enhanced its hygiene measures. According to Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), it has now introduced a system for trays under which they are Ultraviolet (UV)-treated; a dedicated team sanitizes them manually after every use. Also, to disinfect trolleys after every use, two custom-designed UV tunnels have been created. These UV tunnels are located at a cordoned-off area of the airport terminal. Besides, outbound passenger baggage is being sanitized before they are dispatched to the aircraft.

A silver nano coating technology will be introduced by BIAL for surface disinfection. This will self-sanitize the surfaces as well as reduce the use of frequent chemical disinfection. In the airport, the high-traffic areas and the frequently touched surfaces are manually sanitized every thirty minutes without disrupting the passenger flow. In 24 hours, high-traffic areas are sanitized eight times (after every three hours) by using Ultra Low Volume (ULV) machines. Also, the washrooms are sanitized regularly with dedicated manpower, irrespective of the frequency of use. Across the terminal, as many as 456 units of tabletop hand sanitizers, as well as 107 units of sensor-based hand sanitizers, have been placed.

Across the BLR Airport campus, 120 bio waste bins have been placed that allow passengers and airport staff to dispose of their gloves, face masks, and other PPE safely and conveniently. A dedicated team manages the biowaste and hands it over to a vendor approved by the Pollution Control Board, who in turn, takes the waste away for incineration. The airport authorities, based on passengers’ feedback, have found that the contactless process has had a positive impact on flyers. According to BIAL, the objective of the contactless process is to enhance passenger throughput as well as minimize physical contact at the airport premises.