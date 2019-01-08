Benefits of UDAN! Guwahati to become first city with international air connectivity to Bangkok, Dhaka

By: | Published: January 8, 2019 12:52 PM

For affordable international connectivity under UDAN scheme, the state government of Assam is likely to provide a subsidy of Rs 4,400 and Rs 2,370 for a certain number of seats on flights operating on the Guwahati-Bangkok and Guwahati-Dhaka routes, respectively.

The bid for Bangkok and Dhaka has been finalized.

International boost for northeast India! Under Modi government’s ambitious UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme, the capital city of Assam, Guwahati, is likely to be the first one to be connected internationally with the central government finalizing bids for the Guwahati-Dhaka and Guwahati-Bangkok routes. According to a PTI report, while multiple bids were received by the central government on these two routes, there were no takers for the other four destinations namely, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Yangon in Myanmar and Kathmandu in Nepal. An Aviation Ministry official was quoted in the report saying that there was competition for these two cities. He also informed that there was more than one bid. The bid for Bangkok and Dhaka has been finalized. The official also said that the announcement will be made once the minister signs the file.

For affordable international connectivity under UDAN scheme, the state government of Assam is likely to provide a subsidy of Rs 4,400 and Rs 2,370 for a certain number of seats on flights operating on the Guwahati-Bangkok and Guwahati-Dhaka routes, respectively. According to the report, the subsidy will come from the state governments and not the central government under the international mode of UDAN scheme. Moreover, no airline will be given exclusivity over a particular route under the international mode, unlike the domestic scheme.

Last year, in the month of October, in a bid to enhance air connectivity from India to select overseas destinations, proposals were invited by the central government from interested air operators for the international scheme. In October 2016, the Modi government announced the UDAN scheme in a bid to make flying affordable with airfares fixed at Rs 2,500 for one-hour journey through subsidized ticket rates and also to provide air connectivity to smaller towns. In the first phase of the bidding in March 2017, five airlines were mandated to fly on 128 regional routes and in the second phase in January last year, fifteen airlines were mandated to fly on 325 regional routes, including those having chopper operations, the report said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. Airlines Aviation
  4. Benefits of UDAN! Guwahati to become first city with international air connectivity to Bangkok, Dhaka
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition