Becoming eco-friendly! Airports to go green as AAI announces ban on single-use plastic items

Brilliant step towards environmental sustainability! It’s a known fact that plastic pollution causes great damage to the environment. Keeping this in mind, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has imposed a ban on single-use plastic items at its 129 airports across the country. The single-use plastic items are ones which are used only once and then thrown in the trash. AAI’s step towards plastic ban is a great initiative towards saving the environment and resorting to green solutions. According to a PTI report, a statement released by AAI says that several steps have been undertaken to eliminate the use of single-use plastic items at passenger terminals and at city side. These steps include the banning of single-use plastic items like straws, plastic cutlery, plastic plates.

AAI has decided to make all its airports eco-friendly and plastic-free across the country. Single-use plastic items are consumed in huge numbers and then thrown away. This leads to huge amounts of plastic waste which is difficult to decompose and hence is often burnt, hence releasing toxic gases and harmful chemicals in the air. The consumption of single-use plastic items like wrappers, sachets, etc should be drastically reduced. Instead, these items should only be available in paper or cardboard packets, so they can be easily recycled as well. Eliminating plastic with the commercially-viable alternatives must be stressed upon by all sectors of the economy.

The report also added on the basis of a third-party assessment carried out by Quality Council of India (QCI), 16 of the airports of AAI have been declared as ‘Single-Use Plastic Free’. By January 31, the QCI will now complete its assessment of total 34 airports, which are managed by the AAI.

Meanwhile, the AAI being the statutory body responsible for managing civil aviation infrastructure in India has taken several steps for efficient management and augmenting the related aviation services across the country. Recently, a special training for the cargo workers, CISF workers and the airline staff was conducted at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport to make the airport emergency ready. The training was conducted by the NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) officials along with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the AAI.