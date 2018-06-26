Beautiful! Ahmedabad airport gets lifesize replicas of Gir lions, leopards and black bucks

The project has been conceptualised by the RIL.

Air travelers visiting the Ahmedabad airport could now catch a glimpse of Gujarat’s famous Sasan Gir, the only abode of the Asiatic lion in the world, through a replica installed at the domestic terminal. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has developed the 11,000 sq feet open-to-sky area at the domestic terminal of the airport with lifesize replicas of lions, leopards, black bucks, eagles, and few other animals that are found in the Sasan Gir forest.

The project has been conceptualised by the RIL. ‘The Gir’ has been developed with an objective to offer a glimpse of the only habitat of the Asiatic lion to the tourists visiting Ahmedabad, said Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani, who is also the group president (corporate affairs) of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).

Nathwani inaugurated ‘The Gir’ along with Lok Sabha MP Paresh Rawal. “The exhibit will showcase the wonders of the Gir forest, especially to the people from Gujarat and other states and countries who might have heard of it but never visited it,” he said. An interactive device has also been placed at the airport’s arrival lounge that creates an actual roar of lions and sound of other animals.

Talking to reporters on the occasion, Rawal said, “The display will benefit tourists and will also provide information to people. This is probably for the first time that a special attraction of any state has been so beautifully displayed at the airport”.