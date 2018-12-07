Be greeted with a Namaste! Delhi’s IGI Airport officials get trained in addressing passengers

The training programme which was conducted by IndiGo staff, was attended by 50 policemen of the IGI airport unit. (IE)

The Delhi police personnel posted at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport have been trained in treating visitors with courtesy by the staff of a private airline, according to an HT report. With the help of IndiGo airlines, a workshop was organised where some of the ‘behavioural’ and communication skills were conferred to the officials. The training programme which was conducted by IndiGo staff, was attended by 50 policemen of the IGI airport unit.

A team of professional trainers from IndiGo airlines were invited for a survey of the routine work of police officers posted at the IGI airport. The programme is officially called the “behavioural high fives” programme where police officers were being taught how to interact with passengers on a daily basis and improve their body language. The ‘high fives’ include welcoming passengers – ideally with a namaste, offering people seats, offering a glass of water, using open palm gestures to direct like aircraft staff and providing any information to people they may require or informing the visitor about the waiting time in the redressal of her grievance.

Sanjay Bhatia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (IGI airport) was quoted saying that a lot of stress has been put on body language and how they interact with people. A positive and humble gesture by the police staff reflects positively on the general public around places like airports and railway stations. They also plan to do a post training assessment as well to see if the learning are being implemented well from this plan. The programme also focuses on self-realisation and to provide service from the heart.

An IndiGo official was quoted saying that their trainers structured a four-hour module around soft skills, which included audio-visual presentation and activities to make the session interesting and interactive. The five basic aspects of polite and courteous public dealing have been incorporated for easy understanding. The airline trainers introduced the concept of “high five” that should be reflected by every individual who is at the reception or help desk in the police station. After its successful completion at the IGI airport, the programme will also be conducted for Indian Railways and Delhi Metro units of Delhi police.