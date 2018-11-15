Baggage check-in in 45 seconds flat! Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport makes this dream a reality

Bangalore International Airport Limited, the operator of the Kempegowda airport, has deployed 16 fully-automated “Self Bag Drop machines”.

Don’t rub your eyes in disbelief! Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport has introduced a new automated system that allows passengers to complete baggage check-in in just 45 seconds! This has also made it the first airport in India to have this super-fast and efficient check-in system at a large scale. Bangalore International Airport Limited, the operator of the Kempegowda airport, has deployed 16 fully-automated “Self Bag Drop machines” for this purpose.

The idea is to speed up the baggage transaction process and hence reduce the queues at the check-in counters. The system, called Air.Go, has been both designed and installed by Materna IPS. To begin with this self-drop baggage system will be available for Air Asia and Spice Jet passengers at the Kempegowda International Airport and will subsequently be expanded to include other airlines as well.

How to self check-in baggage in just 45 seconds

According to a release, a two-step approach is used by the automated system. Passengers have to first printing their boarding passes and baggage tags (eezee-tag) at the self check-in kiosks that have been set up. BIAL plans to install 32 check-in kiosks to print the baggage tags and boarding passes. Once tagged, the passengers have to then scan their boarding passes at the bag drop machine to initiate the process. The machine then measures, weighs, scans and automatically feeds the luggage into the baggage handling system.

In case the luggage exceeds the weight limit set by an airline, the passengers will be directed to a “hybrid counter” to complete the check-in process and make payments for the excess baggage. Eventually, BIAL plans to integrate multiple payment gateway options that can be used to pay for excess baggage as well into the machines.

Interestingly, Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport is also planning to introduce facial recognition facility for passengers from 2019. The aim is to make the boarding process paperless. The move will help passengers complete their boarding via a biometric self-boarding technology. Meanwhile, a Terminal 2 is also coming up at the Bengaluru airport, for which the contract for construction has been awarded to the Building & Factories Business of Larsen & Toubro.