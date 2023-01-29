Ayodhya to get a world-class airport, overall project to get completed by June 2023

The development work of Uttar Pradesh‘s Ayodhya airport is witnessing rapid progress. About 52 percent of the developmental work has been completed till December 21, 2022. It is expected that the overall project work will be completed by June 2023. The airport in Ayodhya holds a special place on the nation’s aviation map. The city is the holy land of faith, and devotion, and Lord Ram’s birthplace.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to develop the city as a Spiritual Centre and Global Tourism Hub, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) is working towards the development of the airport for passenger flight operations. The construction of the airport will promote the economic development of the region.

Cost of Ayodhya airport development project

In view of its importance for the present and future, the airport is being built with world-class infrastructural facilities at a cost of Rs 242 crores. It includes the construction of a terminal building and the development of airside facilities like widening and expansion of runways etc.

Design of Ayodhya airport

The design of the Ayodhya airport will focus on the idea and spirit of Ram Mandir. The roof of the terminal will depict Shikharas to convey a sense of grandeur to the structure. The glass façade of the terminal will be designed to recreate a sense of being in the very palace of Ayodhya. The building will look like a perfect mix of local architecture with a modern architectural note.

Terminal building

With a total area of 6,000 sqm, the new terminal building of Ayodhya airport will handle 300 passengers during peak hours and six lakh passengers annually. The terminal building will be equipped with environmentally responsive systems, which help to reduce the consumption of energy and improve overall efficiency using skylights, solar power systems, and efficient rainwater harvesting.