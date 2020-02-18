Ayodhya Airport gets Rs 500 crore impetus! Yogi Adityanath’s mega push for airport to be named after Lord Ram

In recent times, the Yogi Adityanath government has put its focus on boosting aviation sector and air connectivity in Uttar Pradesh. (Representative image by Reuters)

Ayodhya airport gets Rs 500 crore boost from Yogi Adityanath government! The proposed airport in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya has received Rs 500 crore allocation from the state government n the UP Budget 2020 on Tuesday. This comes after the state government initiated discussions with the central government to set up an airport in Ayodhya. Also in Uttar Pradesh Budget 2019, the state government allocated Rs 200 crore for the proposed airport. The allocation for Ayodhya airport has gone up significantly as State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna today presented Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government’s annual budget in the Assembly in Lucknow.

The Ayodhya airport was announced by CM Adityanath on the occasion of “Deepotsav” on Diwali eve in November 2018. The airport in Ayodhya will be named after Lord Ram as announced by CM Adityanath.

In November 2019, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed Parliament that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has received a proposal from the Uttar Pradesh state government. The state government said that it would develop the existing airstrip through State construction and designed services (UP Jal Board). The proposed airport in Ayodhya will be built under the Modi government’s flagship scheme regional connectivity scheme (RCS)- Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN), Puri said in a written reply to a question in Parliament.

In recent times, the Yogi Adityanath government has put its focus on boosting aviation sector and air connectivity in Uttar Pradesh. In 2019, the state government made an allocation of Rs 150 crore for air services under the UP Civil Aviation Promotion Policy-2017 and RCS scheme. The state government in 2019 allocated Rs 1,000 crore for expansion, construction and strengthening of airstrips across Uttar Pradesh.

A large-scale international airport is also coming up in Jewar which will be known as Jewar International Airport. In 2019, the state government allocated Rs 800 crore for land acquisition for the Jewar airport.