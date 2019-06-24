Aviation sector: Turbulence in wake of Jet Airways closure

The suspension of operations by Jet Airways, the country\u2019s second-largest domestic airline, cast a shadow on the aviation sector\u2019s performance in the last fiscal, with passenger traffic growth falling to a five-year low of 11.6% y-o-y in FY19. Passenger traffic had grown by 12.5-16.5% y-o-y in the 2014-18 period. Full-service carrier Jet, which had 119 aircraft in its fleet in December, 2018, suspended all operations on April 17 owing to a financial crisis. This has had a ripple effect on passenger footfall and shipment of cargo at airports\u2014domestic air traffic fell by 4.5% y-o-y in April, breaking a growth streak of over 55 months. The top two airports\u2014in Delhi and Mumbai\u2014are the hardest hit by Jet\u2019s closure as the airline had sizeable capacity deployed on tier-I routes. The two airports handle more than one-third of the total footfall at airports\u2014of the 344.6 m passengers that used India\u2019s 102 airports in FY19, over 118 m flew through the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi and the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai in FY19. While passenger traffic at the Delhi airport declined by 3% y-o-y in February, the Mumbai airport, the hub of Jet\u2019s operations, has been reporting de-growth in passenger footfall since October last year. Traffic at airports in Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata has also been impacted. Apart from the Metro routes, Jet had won rights to operate on regional routes under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme, for which the Airports Authority of India has been developing airports across the country. The void created by Jet\u2019s exit can be gauged from the fact that the carrier flew more than 50,000 passengers every day during calendar year 2018, operating 650 flights daily. It was also the largest Indian carrier flying international routes. According to ratings agency ICRA, Jet\u2019s grounding has brought down industry capacity by 14%. Analysing the impact of Jet\u2019s shutdown, Kinjal Shah, the agency\u2019s vice-president and co-head, Corporate Sector Ratings, says, \u201coverall, the moderation in capacity starting February, 2019 has resulted in higher air fares\u2014a 30-40% increase between September, 2018 and March, 2019 \u2013 and inconvenience to passengers. India being a highly price-sensitive market, it has also affected passenger traffic growth from October, 2018 onwards.\u201d Jet\u2019s rival airlines are understandably not complaining about the void its exit has created, grabbing the flying slots it once held and deploying its unused aircraft to take advantage of the huge dip in capacities\u2014carriers led by SpiceJet have added more than 30 planes from Jet\u2019s stable since April 17. IndiGo, already the country\u2019s largest domestic carrier, has seen its market share inch close to 50%. Even the airport operators believe the space left by Jet\u2019s exit would be filled soon. \u201cOne airline\u2019s loss is another\u2019s gain. Jet\u2019s rivals are racing to add flights to fill the slots vacated by it at airports,\u201d an executive from GMR Infra, which runs the Delhi airport, says. However, experts assessing the sector\u2019s prospects believe the situation is unlikely to change in the short-term. \u201cWith Jet\u2019s entire fleet grounded post April 17, it would take considerable time for domestic airlines to make up for the extinguished seat inventory,\u201d Care Ratings Ltd has opined.