Aviation minister Suresh Prabhu promises civil flights from Ratnagiri airport soon

By: | Published: March 5, 2019 8:34 AM

To speed up the construction of civil terminal and navigation facilities, the AAI is ready to work with Maharashtra State Industrial Development Corporation.

Bids under the third phase of the regional connectivity scheme have already been invited for operations for Ratnagiri-Mumbai-Ratnagiri sector.

Aviation minister Suresh Prabhu Monday said the government is fully “committed” to launch civil flights shortly from the defence ministry-controlled Ratnagiri airport.

Prabhu has been talking to all stakeholders such as the defence ministry, Maharashtra government and the Airport Authority (AAI) to convert the airport in the Konkan region, into a civilian airport, according to a statement from the ministry.

“We are fully committed to start civilian operations from Ratnagiri at the earliest,” Prabhu said.

To speed up the construction of civil terminal and navigation facilities, the AAI is ready to work with Maharshtra State Industrial Development Corporation, he said.

Bids under the third phase of the regional connectivity scheme have already been invited for operations for Ratnagiri-Mumbai-Ratnagiri sector, he said.

The AAI and MIDC will work jointly to begin flights under Udan 3.1, the release quoted Prabhu as saying, adding the agencies will sign a pact for this Tuesday.

While MIDC will build basic infrastructure like the passenger terminal, apron and taxiway, AAI will put up the navigational infrastructure.

