Aviation infra boost! Kolkata Airport developing new ATC tower with upgraded tech

Kolkata Airport has started building a new air traffic control (ATC) tower as well as a technical block with upgraded technology and enhanced capacity.

Kolkata Airport: The Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata has started building a new air traffic control (ATC) tower as well as a technical block with upgraded technology and enhanced capacity. This construction project will cost an estimated amount of Rs 458 crore, the Airports Authority of India said on Tuesday. The Airports Authority of India (AAI), which works under the Civil Aviation Ministry, owns and operates over 100 airports in the country. The Kolkata Airport in Kolkata is one of them, according to a PTI report. The new building at the Kolkata airport, with more than 50 metres of height, will be equipped with advanced digital technology in the field of communication and air traffic system, the AAI stated.

A few days ago, it was reported that Jalandhar’s Adampur airport is also getting a new terminal building. The AAI had said that the new terminal building at the Adampur airport is expected to be ready by the mid of 2021. With 6,000 square metres of total built up area and 1,920 square metres of canopy area, the Adampur airport’s new terminal building has been designed to process a total of 300 air passengers during peak hours. According to AAI, 40 per cent of the project work has already been completed till now and the new terminal building of the airport is scheduled for completion by this year-mid. Apart from the new terminal building, the authority will come up with a new apron as well as taxi-track, making it suitable for handling two A320 planes at a time.

Recently, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced that the Ministry of Civil Aviation has set a target of operationalizing 100 unserved as well as underserved airports across the country. Besides, the ministry has also decided to start at least 1,000 air routes under the regional connectivity UDAN scheme, he said.