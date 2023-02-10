Aviation infra boost flies high! Airport development & makeover go without turbulence in THESE cities — Deets here

In a bid to strengthen the aviation sector which is soaring to new heights in domestic traffic having year-on-year growth of 48.9 percent, Narendra Modi – led ruling dispensation at Centre has shifted gear to upgrade and modernise airports across the country in order to add to the wings of the government’s flagship UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme.

Minister of State for Civil Civil Aviation Gen. (retired) V. K. Singh informed the Rajya Sabha that modernisation and upgradation work is in full acceleration at the airports in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Guwahati, Ahmedabad and Mangaluru,

The minister added that the Central government has also mulled to develop as many as 100 airports by 2024 under the Regional Connectivity Scheme-Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik infrastructure scheme.

As a part of infrastructural development of aviation, the construction of Greenfield Airports at Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra, Vijayapura, Hassan and Shivamogga in Karnataka, Noida (Jewar) in Uttar Pradesh, Dholera and Hirasar in Gujarat, and Bhogapuram in Andhra Pradesh will see the light of the day in next five years, said the minister.

He further said that Airport Authority of India (AAI) and other airport operators have earmarked capital outlay of nearly Rs 98,000 crore for the construction of Greenfield Airports and new terminals, expansion and modernization of existing terminals, and strengthening of runways, among other activities, across the country by 2025.

“Out of Rs 98,000 crore, around Rs 25000 crore capital expenditure is being incurred by AAI and the remaining by private airport operators-developers,” added the minister.

The Airports Authority of India and other airport operators undertake the continuous process of upgradation of airports, he said and added that such work is done from time to time depending on the availability of land, commercial viability, socio-economic considerations, traffic demand and willingness of airlines to operate from such airports.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya airport has witnessed rapid progress in construction work, which is expected to be completed by June 2023 as around 50 percent of its work has been finished till December 21, 2022. The Ayodhya airport project, being built with world-class infrastructural facilities that include terminal building and the development of airside facilities like widening and expansion of runways, will cost Rs 242 crore.

With the constant endeavor of the Modi government to provide world-class infrastructure and transport facilities across the country, AAI has started construction work of New Greenfield Airport in Gujarat, which will burn a hole in government exchequer to the tune of Rs 1,405 crore. Around 95 percent of earth work has been completed for the state’s Greenfield Airport, which is spread over 1,025 hectares and is being developed with all modern facilities. The new airport may roll out for public use by December 2023.

The upgradation work of Tamil Nadu’s Trichy airport is going without any turbulence. The redevelopment of Trichy airport, designed with a majestic roof and iconic structure to handle 2,900 passengers during peak hours, is expected to be ready by June 2023 as more than 85 percent work of the terminal building has been completed.

‘Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her Budget presentation, said that 50 additional airports, heliports, water aerodromes, and advanced landing grounds will be rejuvenated for improving regional air connectivity and enhancing passengers’ experience. The Budget 2023 doubled the capital expenditure for the regional connectivity scheme to Rs 1,244 crore from the current year’s budgetary estimates of Rs 601 crore.