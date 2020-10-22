Aviation boost under UDAN scheme! AAI plans to develop 100 airports, waterdromes, heliports by 2024; details

By 2024, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) is planning to develop at least 100 airports, waterdromes, and heliports.

In the coming years, India’s aviation sector to get a massive boost! By the year 2024, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) is planning to develop at least 100 airports, waterdromes, and heliports across the country under the regional air connectivity scheme. On Wednesday, the fourth anniversary of the regional air connectivity scheme, also known as UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik), was commemorated. The UDAN scheme of the Modi government is aimed at providing economically viable, affordable, as well as profitable air travel on regional routes. As many as 50 unserved and underserved airports (including five heliports) with 285 routes have been added under the regional air connectivity scheme across the length and breadth of India, according to a PTI report.

To commemorate UDAN Day, Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said stakeholders should work towards making this regional air connectivity scheme sustainable as well as improve its efficiency, during a video conference. The Civil Aviation Secretary also urged airlines to undertake marketing initiatives so that more people can take benefit from the regional air connectivity scheme. According to AAI Chairman Arvind Singh, the authority is committed to developing the infrastructure required for the UDAN scheme across the nation.

Moreover, Joint Secretary at the Civil Aviation Ministry Usha Padhee said the Modi government has acknowledged the contribution of the regional air connectivity initiative and identified the day of October 21 — the day on which the UDAN document was released for the first time- as UDAN Day.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the UDAN scheme is a Government of India’s flagship program that aims to offer a unique opportunity to a common man to fly at an affordable price. The ministry further stated that the regional air connectivity has played a major role in adding new airports as well as routes to India’s aviation landscape.