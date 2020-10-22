  • MORE MARKET STATS

Aviation boost under UDAN scheme! AAI plans to develop 100 airports, waterdromes, heliports by 2024; details

By: |
October 22, 2020 12:25 PM

The UDAN scheme of the Modi government is aimed at providing economically viable, affordable, as well as profitable air travel on regional routes.

By 2024, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) is planning to develop at least 100 airports, waterdromes, and heliports.

In the coming years, India’s aviation sector to get a massive boost! By the year 2024, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) is planning to develop at least 100 airports, waterdromes, and heliports across the country under the regional air connectivity scheme. On Wednesday, the fourth anniversary of the regional air connectivity scheme, also known as UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik), was commemorated. The UDAN scheme of the Modi government is aimed at providing economically viable, affordable, as well as profitable air travel on regional routes. As many as 50 unserved and underserved airports (including five heliports) with 285 routes have been added under the regional air connectivity scheme across the length and breadth of India, according to a PTI report.

To commemorate UDAN Day, Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said stakeholders should work towards making this regional air connectivity scheme sustainable as well as improve its efficiency, during a video conference. The Civil Aviation Secretary also urged airlines to undertake marketing initiatives so that more people can take benefit from the regional air connectivity scheme. According to AAI Chairman Arvind Singh, the authority is committed to developing the infrastructure required for the UDAN scheme across the nation.

Related News

Moreover, Joint Secretary at the Civil Aviation Ministry Usha Padhee said the Modi government has acknowledged the contribution of the regional air connectivity initiative and identified the day of October 21 — the day on which the UDAN document was released for the first time- as UDAN Day.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the UDAN scheme is a Government of India’s flagship program that aims to offer a unique opportunity to a common man to fly at an affordable price. The ministry further stated that the regional air connectivity has played a major role in adding new airports as well as routes to India’s aviation landscape.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. Airlines Aviation
  4. Aviation boost under UDAN scheme! AAI plans to develop 100 airports waterdromes heliports by 2024 details
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Kudos! Delhi’s IGI Airport emerges world’s 2nd safest airport on Covid-related safety protocols; details
2Planning to take flight from or for Pune airport? Don’t miss this important update
3Jewar airport in Noida: Swiss developer to begin work on Rs 30,000-cr by early next year