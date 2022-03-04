Aviation boost in Northeast! Arunachal Pradesh to get new Airport in Hollongi

The proposed Greenfield Airport in Hollongi is designed for operations of A-320 category of aircraft as well as a future extension of Runway by 500 metres length to cater A-321 type of aircraft.

Arunachal Capital to get an airport! Airports Authority of India (AAI) has undertaken the construction work of a Greenfield Airport in Hollongi, which is 15 kilometres from the state capital Itanagar. The project which is being built with an estimated cost of Rs 645 crore, would include various development works like construction of airport pavements, terminal Building, air side work and city side works. The proposed Greenfield Airport in Hollongi is designed for operations of A-320 category of aircraft as well as a future extension of Runway by 500 metres length to cater A-321 type of aircraft. The airport’s terminal building will have an area of 4100 square metres and will be able to handle 200 flyers during peak hours, according to an ANI report.

This Hollongi Airport under construction will change the status of Itanagar and whole of Arunachal Pradesh once completed. It has passed many hurdles. It got one time special grant for land compensation by PM @narendramodi Ji. The target is August 2022 for the completion. pic.twitter.com/mayBtQLoW5 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 27, 2022

The terminal building will be equipped with eight check-in counters and will have all modern passenger facilities. According to the report, the development work is in full swing and nearly 80% of airside works are completed. The progress of new Interim Terminal building’s construction is 30%. The airport in Hollongi is planned for operationalization on 15 August 2022. The airport terminal will be energy efficient provisioned with a Rain Water Harvesting system as well as a sustainable landscape. Besides, the development work includes the construction of ATC Tower cum Technical Block, Medical Centre, Fire station as well as other ancillary works.

The envelope of the building is influenced by the surrounding landscapes. The roof form of the airport is organic and it establishes an instant connection with the viewer. The interior of the building is designed to emanate a sense of calm to the flyers by providing free-flowing spaces, a hidden service core as well as a glass facade. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid emphasis on transforming the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh into a major gateway to Southeast Asia by developing modern infrastructure across the state, the report added.