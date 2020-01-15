Attention flyers! Delhi Airport to turn into no-fly zone for 7 days ahead of Republic Day; dates, timings

Flight operations by all airlines will be impacted as the Delhi Airport airspace will be closed citing security reasons.

Attention passengers! Delhi Airport will turn into a no-fly zone ahead of Republic Day 2020. Those flying in and out of the Delhi airport from January 18 to January 26, should note that there will be no flight operations for around two hours at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) for seven days due to Republic Day 2020 Celebrations. The “no landing and take-off” restriction has been put in place by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) which has issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM). According to the NOTAM, there will be “no landing and take-off” at Delhi International Airport between 10.35 am and 12.15 pm on January 18, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 26.

Flight operations by all airlines will be impacted as the Delhi Airport airspace will be closed citing security reasons. Flyers are advised to check with their respective airlines and plan accordingly. Since security check-in and frisking will be stringent, flyers must reach well in advance to avoid any inconvenience.

The NOTAM is issued by AAI. The message is sent to Air Traffic Control (ATC) of Delhi Airport. The Delhi airport’s ATC then communicates with the airlines regarding the slots and timings. The timing between 10.35 am and 12.15 pm falls in the peak-hour category at Delhi Airport. During this peak-hour, the maximum number of flights are scheduled and frequency remains quite high at the IGI airport.

Delhi turns into a fortress ahead of Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations every year. A ground to air multi-level security apparatus is generally applied in and around the national capital to maintain hawk-eyed vigil to check any terror attacks and untoward incidents. During the Independence Day 2019 celebrations, similar NOTAM was issued at Delhi Airport. On August 15, 2019, from 6 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 7 pm, Delhi airport saw no operations for chartered (non-scheduled) and transit flights, as per an ANI report.

During the Republic Day 2019, around 840 flights were affected due to the necessary security measures. In 2018, the number reached nearly 1,000. Among these flights, many were cancelled and several were delayed and rescheduled.