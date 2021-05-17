Attention flyers! Delhi Airport to shut operations at T-2 terminal from Monday midnight due to COVID-19

All flights, from Monday midnight, will be handled at the T 3 terminal only.

Delhi Airport: Attention flyers! IGI Airport’s Terminal 2 to shut down due to COVID-19. The Indira Gandhi International airport in the national capital will shut down its T 2 terminal from Monday midnight as the number of flight services has significantly reduced due to the ongoing second COVID-19 pandemic wave. According to the sources quoted in a PTI report, all flights, from Monday midnight, will be handled at the T 3 terminal only. At present, Delhi Airport is handling around 325 flights per day, they said. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the international airport used to handle around 1,500 flights per day.

The sources quoted in the report said in the month of February, the average passenger traffic at the IGI airport was around 1.15 lakh per day, which has now reduced to around 30,000 per day right due to the second covid wave. The decision of the IGI Airport has come at a time when the country as well as its aviation sector have been hit badly by the second wave of COVID-19. According to the Civil Aviation Ministry’s data, during the last few weeks, the number of daily domestic air passengers in the country has come down from more than 2.2 lakh to about 75,000 right now. Similarly, the second wave of the pandemic has also affected international air traffic.

According to Union Health Ministry data, the COVID-19 tally in India mounted to 2,49,65,463 cases on Monday with 2,81,386 fresh cases of novel coronavirus, the lowest in 27 days. While the death toll climbed to 2,74,390 with as many as 4,106 fatalities. The number of active covid positive cases in India, at present, stands at 35,16,997, accounting for 14.09 per cent of the total COVID-19 infections. The national recovery rate of COVID-19 patients has improved to 84.81 per cent, the data updated at 8:00 AM showed, the report added.