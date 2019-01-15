Attention domestic passengers! Now, you don’t need to get boarding passes stamped at Mumbai airport’s T2

The Mumbai airport became the country’s first-ever aerodrome to introduce the proposed facility of “digi yatra”.

Flying from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) gets easier and more convenient! Now, domestic air passengers who are flying out of Terminal 2 at CSMIA, will no longer need to get their boarding cards stamped. Recently, Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) stated in a release that now the airport has been equipped with the latest technology that eliminates the system of boarding pass stamping by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) staff for all domestic airlines operating out of Terminal 2 (T2). Other than international airlines, all domestic full service carriers including Air India, Vistara as well as Jet Airways operate out of T2 of the city’s airport, according to a PTI report.

Now, domestic passengers travelling from T2 at CSMIA can authenticate their boarding pass at pre-embarkation security check point by scanning the QR code of their boarding pass on their mobile phone at e-gates reader, using the live passenger dataset. Therefore, this boarding pass authentication system will eliminate the responsibility of CISF staff to stamp the boarding pass. The move will save the time of CISF staff and will also improve the overall throughput of security check process.

The MIAL in its release further stated that this initiative by Mumbai Airport is a step towards adopting modern technology by making the entire procedure hassle free for air passengers. It further added that the feature, introduced on a pilot basis, aims at reducing the time, required in completing the many pre-flight boarding checks.

According to MIAL, the Mumbai airport became the country’s first-ever aerodrome to introduce the proposed facility of “digi yatra”. The digi yatra feature is an initiative by the Civil Aviation Ministry and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), to minimise paperwork that is required for air travel, under a digital system for airport entry and boarding flights using the Aadhaar number and mobile phone of the air passenger.