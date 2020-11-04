Assam, Northeast get air connectivity boost! Rupsi airport is ready for flight operations; Check routes, details

Rupsi airport also got a few routes under the 4th round of the RCS-UDAN scheme. (Representative image)

In a major boost to air connectivity to Assam and Northeast, Rupsi airport in Kokrajhar district is ready for operating commercial flight operations, Airports Authority of India (AAI) has said. The Rupsi airport will operate commercial flights under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN. The Rupsi airport connects Kokrajhar district, Dhubri town, and surrounding areas through the air, the AAI said.

Here is all you need to know about Rupsi airport in Assam

Rupsi airport in Assam has been redeveloped to make it ready for commercial operations. The estimated cost of the redevelopment project is Rs 69 crore, as per PTI report.

The Rupsi airport is spanned across 337 acres. The runway of Rupsi airport is suitable for landing ATR72 type aircraft. The terminal building of Rupsi airport has 10 check-in counters, as per the details provided by the AAI.

The Rupsi airport is located in the Kokrajhar district of Assam. Dhubri is the nearest town to the airport and is located at a distance of 20 kilometres.

The Rupsi airport is set to provide direct connectivity to cities like Guwahati in Assam and Kolkata in West Bengal.

The Rupsi airport has obtained its licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Back in August 2020, under the 4th round of Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)- UdeDesh Ka AamNagrik (UDAN), 78 new routes were approved. Special boost is being given to connectivity in North East with routes from Guwahati to Tezu, Rupsi, Tezpur, Passighat, Misa, and Shillong.

Rupsi airport also got a few routes under the 4th round of the RCS-UDAN scheme. These routes are 1. Guwahati To Rupsi, 2. Rupsi To Guwahati, 3. Rupsi To Kolkata, Kolkata To Rupsi.