Amid G20 buzz, Jodhpur Airport set to get brand new terminal soon to cater to more flyers

To meet an increased air travel demand in Jodhpur city of Rajasthan, Jodhpur Airport will have a new terminal building soon. It will be constructed at a cost of Rs 500 crores.



“To cater to the increased air travel demand in Jodhpur, a new terminal building will be inaugurated soon. Built at a cost of Rs. 500 crores, with an area of 20,000 square meters, the airport will have the capacity to handle one thousand passengers and give a big boost to tourism and the local economy,” said Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Thursday.

Since 2014, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there have been significant developments in the civil aviation landscape in Rajasthan, the minister said.

Scindia added that new airports have been established in Bikaner, Kishangarh, and Jaisalmer. He further informed that a new airport is also being planned for Kota.

He also said that “tremendous growth” has also been seen in the number of aircraft movements.

“In 2014, this number stood at 555, which has now increased by almost three times to reach the mark of 1530 aircraft movements per week,” said the union minister.

On the same occasion, he along with Minister of State for Civil Aviation, General Dr. Vijay Kumar Singh (Rtd) also inaugurated a flight connecting Jaipur and Jodhpur. IndiGo will operate this route effective from 2nd February 2023.

Scindia said that it is a very significant event that two important cities in India are being linked via air. He also highlighted how this new connectivity will further strengthen the already established Golden Triangle Tourist Circuit of Delhi-Agra-Jaipur.

Scindia also spoke about India’s emergence as the 3rd biggest aviation market in the globe in terms of domestic traffic and 7th biggest in the world in terms of international and domestic traffic combined.

G20 Employment Working Group

It is pertinent to mention here that Jodhpur also witnessed first G20 Employment Working Group Meeting. The three-day meeting of the group began on Thursday. Delegates from the European Union (EU), 19 nations, nine guest countries and as many regional and international organisations will take part in the meeting.