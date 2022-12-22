All about better management! MoCA tells Mumbai, Bengaluru airports to redesign systems for handling peak passenger movement

Recently major congestion at the Delhi and Mumbai airports were reported. In order to handle the situation, Civil Aviation MInister Jyotiraditya Scindia had instructed all the main airport operators to identify the loophole and cater to the needs of growing passenger demand. Mumbai and Delhi airport operators have been asked by the Civil Aviation ministry to increase additional capacity, redesign the procedure and the system in handling the peak passenger footfall, reported PTI.

Several instructions were given in the meeting which were attended by the Director Generals of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS)along with some other senior officials.

The key advisory issued during the meeting were:

*Airports were instructed to check availability of security lanes with schedule of peak hour flights. To make sure that all the important information and updates are shared with the passengers.

*They have been asked to put up sign boards in which real waiting time is displayed on the entry gates and the security lanes, and disseminate the information on social media feeds along with the daily report on this.

*To keep an eye whether all the check-in counters are being properly managed by the airlines. Installation of x-ray machines have been told in order to add up in the number of security lanes.

*According to the Ministry of Civil and Aviation, the situation of congestion at major airports has been improved and is likely to get more eased up by constantly keeping a watch and by increasing the capacity.

As per the government, longer waiting times and congestion which has been reported at few airports are because of peak in seasonal travels.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) stated that they have increased the workforce by incorporating ‘passenger service executives’ and infrastructural facilities to deal with passenger demands. In order to manage the sudden passenger surge, priorities will be given to flyers as per departure timings, PTI report stated.

Aviation sector was among the worst hit sectors during the pandemic but now it is regaining the growth. Recently domestic carriers flew passengers above four lakhs on 20th of December.