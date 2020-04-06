Alert! GoAir to resume bookings for domestic and international flights; check details

GoAir first announced suspending its flight operations on March 17.

GoAir bookings: GoAir has recently announced dates for booking flight tickets! The air passenger carrier, GoAir has said that it will be opening bookings for its domestic flights from April 15, 2020, ANI said in a tweet. According to the company, people can also book tickets for international flights from May 1 this year. It is to note that all domestic and international flights have been suspended for a few days in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. A 21-day lockdown had been imposed in India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After the period ends on April 14, resumption of some services can be expected in some sectors.

For all the bookings that were made earlier between March 25 and April 14, GoAir has released a new cancellation policy. According to it, all the passengers would be protected and they could reschedule their travel any time within a year. For this, the airline will not be charging any extra cost, however, if applicable, the company may charge fare differential. All those who had bookings within these 21 days, they were asked not to show up for flights. Not only this, GoAir had also announced that those who have bookings from April 15 to September 30, they can also reschedule their flights without any rescheduling charges.

GoAir first announced suspending its flight operations on March 17, as the number of positive Coronavirus cases surged in many countries. To cut down costs, it had also sent its employees on a leave without pay, Financial Express had earlier reported.

Meanwhile, Vistara has also stated to resume bookings from April 15 considering the government does not release any other directive on lockdown extension. If any other notification comes in, Vistara will also push the resumption in flight bookings. However, Air India on the other hand, has suspended operations till April 30, so it is likely to resume bookings later.