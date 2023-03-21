Airports in big cities expected to have handling capacity of 500 million passengers, says Civil Aviation Secretary

Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal on Tuesday highlighted India’s growth potential in the aviation sector. He said that the airports in big metro cities are expected to have a total passenger handling capacity of 500 million in coming years, a PTI report said. “We have all ingredients in place… huge demand in domestic and international (sectors),” Bansal said.

With the opening of two major upcoming airports, namely Navi Mumbai airport in Maharashtra and Jewar airport in the National Capital Region (NCR, total passenger handling ability at major metro airports will shoot up to about 500 million in coming times.

Airports at all major metros are expected to cater a total passenger handling capacity of around 320 million in time to come, he mentioned. He said that the advancement and growth of airports at Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Bangalore and Mumbai are also on cards, as reported by PTI.



According to Bansal, the major flaws in the aviation sector are in building up and infrastructure which is at par with world class ahead of the curve, supplies from engine makers, airframe and shortage of MROs (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) equipment.

In terms of aviation sector growth, there is no missing place in the puzzle, he added.



Upcoming International Airports:



The Jewar Airport which will be the second airport in the Delhi-NCR is slated to open by the end of 2024. This airport is considered to be India’s largest to be completed in four stages. It will be built upon an area of 5,000 square hectares. Navi Mumbai International Airport work is also going on and is expected to start functioning by the end of next year. The airport will be constructed on an area of 1,160 hectares in Panvel of Raigad district.