Airport entry gets easy! Passengers can use DigiLocker to show Aadhaar, PAN, driving license as ID proofs

The order issued by the BCAS chief further added that however, it is clarified that the documents uploaded by the air passenger himself/herself (that is documents in ‘Uploaded Documents’ section) shall not be taken into account as a valid photo identity document.

Good news for frequent flyers! Entering an airport India gets easier as air passengers can now just show their IDs such as Aadhaar card, PAN card as well as their driving license from their digital locker as a valid identity proof. Recently, an order has been issued on this matter by Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) chief Kumar Rajesh Chandra. According to a TOI report, the order issued by the BCAS chief states that upon request from National e-governance Division, ministry of electronics and information technology, the issue related to acceptance of Aadhaar card, PAN card, issued by Income-Tax dept as well as driving licence, as a valid photo identity document when presented from the digital locker of a departing air passenger, has been examined.

The statement further stated that now it has been decided that if an air passenger shows his/her Aadhaar card or PAN card, issued by the department of Income-Tax or driving licence from the ‘Issued Documents’ section by logging into his/her DigiLocker account, then the same shall be considered as a valid photo identity document.

The order issued by the BCAS chief further added that however, it is clarified that the documents uploaded by the air passenger himself/herself (that is documents in ‘Uploaded Documents’ section) shall not be taken into account as a valid photo identity document.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that soon, air passengers may not need boarding passes to check in on flights as many airports are likely to do away with the boarding pass system. Therefore, passengers will be able to get security clearance just by simply looking into a camera as the airports are planning to install automated facial recognition system for passenger boarding process. Initially, the move will start in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad airports and later it will be introduced in Varanasi, Vijayawada and Kolkata airports as well.