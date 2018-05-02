Airlines hail move to provide Net connectivity on flights

For economy passengers data packs are available starting . (Reuters)

Airlines on Tuesday welcomed the Telecom Commission’s approval for providing internet connectivity on flights. Vistara, a full service carrier, said it will explore the feasibility of providing seamless connectivity on board aircraft. “It is a welcome move by the Telecom Commission as it would mean more convenience to air travelers. We will study the recommendations in detail and in due course determine the economics of offering domestic and/or international routes,” a Vistara spokesperson said.

Singapore Airlines (SIA), which is a JV partner in Vistara, offers limited free data to its first class and business class passengers in India bound flights. These passenger can utilise up to 100 mb data for text and surf internet outside the Indian air space. For economy passengers data packs are available starting $5.

“The convenience of inflight connectivity is offered on Singapore Airlines’ Airbus A380, Airbus A350 and Boeing 777-300ER aircraft through our service providers — SITA ONAIR and Panasonic. The existing WiFi price plans start from $4.99, depending on the service provider and aircraft type,” a SIA spokesperson said.

The airline said it doesn’t encourage calls on flights as it could disturb others on board. “Data is offered in small packages and is meant for texts and surfing internet. We don’t encourage calls. Moreover, calls consumes more data than texts,” the spokesperson added. Other major airlines like Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways offer limited duration and quantity plans for a price starting $5.