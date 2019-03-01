Airbus expects engines of grounded A320neo aircraft to be replaced by April

By: | Published: March 1, 2019 4:15 AM

Airbus India’s president and MD said 95% of the retrofit job has been completed by Pratt & Whitney, which supplies engines for the A320neos

Low-cost carriers IndiGo and GoAir have been facing engine troubles on their A320neo fleet for more than a year now.

French plane manufacturer Airbus expects engines of grounded A320neos to be replaced by April, a top company executive said on Thursday.

Airbus India president and managing director Anand Stanley said 95% of the retrofit job has been completed by the US-based engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney, which supplies engines for the A320neos.

“There is commitment from P&W that retrofitting work will be completed by April. All the known and reported issues would be rectified by then,” Stanley told reporters at the sidelines of FICCI’s Wings 2019 summit.

ALSO READ: Air India cuts J&K airfares, caps ticket prices at Rs 5,000, waives cancellation fees

Stanley said there has been a significant drop in the problems with regard to P&W engines, by a factor of four, during the last 12 months.

Low-cost carriers IndiGo and GoAir have been facing engine troubles on their A320neo fleet for more than a year now. Several of their aircraft have had to be grounded due to mid-air shutdown of engines.

While market leader IndiGo has 71 A320neo aircraft in its fleet, Mumbai-based GoAir possesses 35 of the narrowbody jets.
Last month, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation forced airlines to make extra checks on their Airbus A320neo aircraft fitted with P&W engines, as part of new safety protocols.

