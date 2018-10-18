Air passengers cheer! Soon, Digi Yatra kiosks in markets to ensure smooth entry at airports; details here

Passengers with a Digi Yatra ID will have to undergo a one-time facial verification during his/her first travel.

Air passengers who want hassle-free and smooth access at airports will soon be able to verify their Digi Yatra ID at city centres or markets, according to an official of the Airport Authority of India (AAI). The Ministry of Civil aviation is planning to set up kiosks at various city centres, Indian Railways stations and at other crowded places where passengers can verify the Digi Yatra ID, states a Hindustan Times report. These kiosks will help passengers verify their identity at the city centres and walk straight to the departure terminal.

To start using their Digi Yatra ID at the kiosks, passengers will be required to undergo a one-time verification process to ensure that the ID is original. The Operations members of AAI was quoted in the report saying that in the near future, multiple checkpoints and separate facilities may be created by the AAI at crowded tourist areas, where the frequency of air travellers will be more. Additionally, at airports the facility will be available so that passengers can easily authenticate their IDs at these kiosks.

What is Digi Yatra ID?

Passengers travelling via air can get themselves an ID under the Digi Yatra by providing details like their name, e-mail ID, mobile number and details of one approved identity proof. Providing Aadhaar card as an ID proof is not mandatory to get a Digi Yatra ID. This ID can be then shared by the travellers while booking tickets. The airline company will then share the information, along with the Digi Yatra ID, with the airport.

Passengers with a Digi Yatra ID will have to undergo a one-time facial verification during his/her first travel. This verification will take place at the departure terminal of the airport. A security official or an airport authority will be present during the verification, in order to ensure that the traveller is not using a fake ID.

One the verification is completed successfully, the passenger’s facial biometric will be captured and stored in his/her Digi Yatra ID profile. If the passenger has chosen Aadhaar as an ID proof for creating the Digi Yatra ID, their verification will be valid for five years, else it will be valid for one year only.