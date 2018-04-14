Air India to resume its Delhi-Durgapur direct flight from tomorrow

The flight AI-756, to be operated with a 122-seater Airbus A319 aircraft, will leave Durgapur at 0825 hoursrs and arrive at Delhi at 1035 hours.

National carrier Air India is set to resume its direct flight linking industrial town of Durgapur in West Bengal with Delhi from tomorrow after a gap of nearly 22 months, AI sources said here today.

The flight will originate from Delhi at 0550 hours and land at Durgapur at 0750 hours.

The airline is offering attractive fares for this flight, which will operate four days a week, both ways.

AI was the first airline to start operation from Durgapur in May 2015 but it withdrew the flight on June 17, 2016 citing ‘operational reasons’, the sources said.

At that time, the flight used to operate between Kolkata and Delhi via Durgapur.

The flight both ways are full tomorrow, the AI sources added.