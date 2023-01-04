scorecardresearch
Air India plane returns to Delhi due to snag

Around 210 passengers onboard and the plane returned to the airport at about 2.25 pm.

Written by PTI
The aircraft was involved in air turnback due to slats drive snag message

A Paris-bound Air India returned to Delhi airport on Wednesday afternoon due to a snag, according to sources. The Air India B787-800 aircraft VT-AND operating flight AI143 (Delhi-Paris) was involved in air turnback due to slats drive snag message, a source said.

Another source said there were around 210 passengers onboard and the plane returned to the airport at about 2.25 pm. It had taken off at around 1.30 pm.

There was no immediate response to a query sent to Air India seeking comments on the incident.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 03:58:19 pm