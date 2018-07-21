Air India Mumbai Chennai flight makes priority landing following technical problem

The official said an alert was sounded before the aircraft landed under ‘local standby’ protocol. (Representational image: Reuters)

A Chennai-bound Air India flight from Mumbai carrying 111 passengers besides crew made a priority landing at the international airport here today following some technical problem, an airport official said.

The term local standby refers to sounding an alert to fire and rescue services to tackle any untoward incidents upon the arrival of an aircraft which is landing in emergency conditions.

“We got a request from the pilot asking us to be on local standby as the flight was approaching the airport. We alerted the (fire and rescue) services to be ready. Soon after it landed, the passengers alighted and the plane was towed away to a bay,” he said.

Later, the snag was rectified and the plane resumed its journey to Delhi, he said.

However, the Air India officials were not available for a comment.