Air connectivity boost under UDAN! Rupsi Airport in Assam to start operations from Saturday

The Rupsi airport has been developed under the Regional Connectivity Scheme-UDAN.

Rupsi Airport in the district of Dhubri, Assam, is poised to be operational from Saturday. A trial flight was conducted by Flybig Airlines on the Guwahati-Rupsi-Guwahati route. An Airports Authority of India (AAI) official was quoted in a PTI report saying that the trial run of the flight was completed safely and timely on Wednesday with extended support from the state government as well as concerned agencies. The Rupsi airport has been developed under the Regional Connectivity Scheme-UDAN and flight operations by Flybig Airlines are scheduled to start between Guwahati-Rupsi-Kolkata route from Saturday. According to the official, the flight is scheduled to operate on the route on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Flybig airline has opened bookings for the route, he added.

Meanwhile, Flybig issued a release saying that it has forayed into the country’s Northeast region to provide air connectivity under UDAN to remote areas amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and at a time when India is facing challenges due to novel coronavirus. Safer transport modes during the COVID-19 crisis have become critical to ensure the aspirations of the emerging region as well as its economy. Following its successful launch in the central part of India, Flybig is set to embark on its operations in the Northeast region starting from May’s second week, connecting Guwahati, Rupsi, and Kolkata initially. In due course of time, other routes like Agartala in Tripura, Tezu and Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh, Dibrugarh in Assam, will be connected with Shillong and Guwahati.

Partnering with the Centre as well as state governments to leverage initiatives like the Regional Connectivity Scheme under the Modi government’s UDAN, the airline endeavours to be the platform of development for the area in which it operates. Flybig operates aircraft of ATR 72 type as the product proposition is ideal for the target customer segments providing air connectivity to all emerging cities within the specific region, exceptional hospitality as well as convenient flight timings. Flybig started flight operations in the month of January this year and the airline is focused on connecting tier-2 and tier-3 cities within the country.