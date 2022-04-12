Air connectivity boost! First Made-in-India commercial flight & FTO of North East to be inaugurated today

To further boost air connectivity of the Northeast region with the rest of India, the Civil Aviation Ministry has approved the “Providing air connectivity and Aviation infrastructure in North Eastern Region” scheme. Under this scheme, the first flight of Made in India HAL Dornier Do-228 will be inaugurated from Dibrugarh in Assam to Pasighat in the state of Arunachal Pradesh on 12 April 2022. The airline- Alliance Air will be the country’s first commercial airline to fly Indian-made aircraft for civil operations. Apart from this, the first Flying Training Organization (FTO) for the North Eastern Region will also be inaugurated at Lilabari in the state of Assam.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation, in a statement, said the development of the North Eastern Region (NER) is of strategic importance, and besides, it is also part of the nation’s growth story. Connectivity in the Northeast part of the country is very important and the Ministry has identified the North Eastern Region as a priority area under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik)- the Regional Connectivity Scheme of the Modi government. The UDAN scheme has helped in enhancing inter and intra connectivity for the Northeast region. In this regard, new airports are being established in the country as well as old airports are getting upgraded. Moreover, keeping in view the hilly terrain, helicopter operations under the Regional Connectivity Scheme have been given focus for connectivity, the ministry further mentioned.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, both these events will be graced by Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia with the presence of Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma and Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu. Apart from them, Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation Rajiv Bansal, Usha Padhee and Amber Dubey, Joint Secretaries from the Ministry of Civil Aviation as well as other dignities from the Assam state government and Arunachal Pradesh state government, Alliance Air will be present at the events as well.