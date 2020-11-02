Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangalore airports of Adani Enterprises become members of Airports Council International

Back in July 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led the Union Cabinet approved the proposal for leasing out these three airports to Adani Enterprises through Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

Three airports from India have become members of elite Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific. These three airports are Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (AMD) in Ahmedabad, Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (LKO) in Lucknow, and Mangalore International Airport (IXE). Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru airports are already members of the council.

The Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Mangaluru airports have become members of regional airport association, said ACI Asia-Pacific. “We extend a warm welcome to our new members in India. We look forward to meeting their needs through our wide-ranging portfolio of policy and guidance materials, training and advocacy,” Director General of ACI Asia-Pacific Stefano Baronci said.

“Under a public-private partnership agreement, Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Adani Group, was awarded concessionaire status in 2019. The handover of Mangaluru Airport and Lucknow Airport to the Adani Group has been completed and will be followed by Ahmedabad Airport later this week. Combined, the three new members served more than 19 million passengers in 2019,” ACI Asia-Pacific said.

With the joining of the Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Mangaluru airports, the ACI Asia-Pacific has a total of nine airport members in India. These nine airport members operate 129 airports. ACI Asia-Pacific, one of the five regions of the Airports Council International (ACI), is based in Hong Kong and represents 117 members operating 604 airports in 49 countries or territories in Asia-Pacific and the Middle-East.